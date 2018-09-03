Rams aren’t upset they won’t see Khalil Mack

AP

As the Packers now adjust to the reality that they’ll see Khalil Mack on Sunday Night Football in one week, the Rams adjust to the reality that they won’t see Mack the next night.

“I would say I’m not upset about that,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Sunday. And then it was time to say the things coaches are supposed to say in these situations.

“You still have a lot of respect for the guys that they will put out there and [Raiders defensive coordinator Paul] Guenther does a great job mixing it up,” McVay said. “They’ve got a variety of different players and different front structures that they can create, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Right, but they won’t have Mack. Running back Todd Gurley was more blunt, without the equivocation on the back end.

“I’m just glad Khalil Mack got traded to the Bears and I don’t have to worry about him Week One,” Gurley told reporters.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for this front,” McVay added, “but when you’re talking about a player of Khalil’s caliber, there’s always an element of you do some different things maybe to just be mindful and aware of where he’s lined up. But they’ve got some guys that are going to pose a great challenge for us and that’s something that we’ll kind of continue to evaluate and see how our protection plan, our run game plan and the specifics of what we want to do kind of evolves as the week progresses.”

What the Rams want to do will likely be a little easier to do without having Mack crashing around the edge to disrupt the offense. While that hardly guarantees an L.A. victory in the final game of Week One, it definitely will make it easier than it would have been otherwise.