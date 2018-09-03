Report: Deonte Thompson expected back with Cowboys

Getty Images

Wide receiver Deonte Thompson didn’t make the Cowboys’ initial 53-man roster on Saturday, but he will reportedly be back with the team in time for Week One.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Cowboys plan to bring Thompson back to their receiving corps. He would take the spot of Noah Brown, who missed the entire preseason with a hamstring injury and would be headed to injured reserve.

Thompson signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in March after catching 38 passes for the Bills last season. He missed time this summer with a strained Achilles, but returned to the field before being released.

Tavon Austin, Michael Gallup, Cole Beasley, Allen Hurns and Terrance Williams make up the rest of the receiver group in Dallas.