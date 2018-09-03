Report: Eagles restructure Malcolm Jenkins’ contract

Getty Images

The Eagles reworked the contract of safety Malcolm Jenkins, adding $6.148 million in salary cap space, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jenkins makes the same amount of money but gives the team some cap flexibility. The Eagles had only $1.3 million in cap space after the 53-player roster reductions, with Jenkins scheduled to count $10.1 million against the cap, according to Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media.

The Eagles have reworked several players’ deals this offseason to gain cap space, with Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, Chris Maragos and Brandon Brooks among those who also agreed to restructures.