Report: Jets working out kicker Matt McCrane, too

It does not appear the Jets’ kicking situation is solidified, so Jason Myers should hold off getting too comfortable.

Myers beat out Taylor Bertolet in the preseason, making field goals of 58, 43 and 20 yards and converting an extra point after the Jets claimed him off waivers.

But the Jets worked out Dan Bailey on Monday and, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, they also have scheduled Matt McCrane for a workout Wednesday.

McCrane made all four of his field-goal attempts with the Cardinals during the preseason, including kicks of 54 and 53 yards, and all three extra points. But he lost the competition to Phil Dawson anyway.

The Jets already have tried Cairo Santos and worked out Kai Forbath, and yet, they continue their search for a kicker.