Report: Lions sign Quandre Diggs to three-year extension

Getty Images

Quandre Diggs moved from cornerback to safety during the 2017 season and it appears the Lions liked what they saw from him in the new spot.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions and Diggs have agreed on a three-year extension. The deal’s total value is pegged at $20.4 million.

Diggs was a 2015 sixth-round pick out of Texas and made the move to safety for the final five games of last season. He had 22 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and the first three interceptions of his NFL career and the deal suggests the Lions believe that he can continue to make the same impact in the years to come.

Diggs is listed as the team’s starting strong safety and he also figures to see time as a slot corner as the Lions mix and match with opposing offenses during the regular season.