The Saints needed a roster spot for new running back Mike Gillislee, and they cut short an impressive comeback to find it.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, the Saints released linebacker Nate Stupar.

The 30-year-old Stupar was working his way back from last year’s torn ACL and had turned in a solid training camp.

But the Saints needed a third running back after accounting for Mark Ingram‘s suspension and cutting Jonathan Williams.