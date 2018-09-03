Saquon Barkley says he’s ready for full workload

AP

Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to a full practice schedule last week after hurting his hamstring in early August and he said on Monday that he’s all systems go for his regular season debut.

Barkley did not play in the final three preseason games after he tweaked the muscle while making a catch in practice, so his work with the first team was limited in his first NFL summer. That isn’t stopping him from feeling comforable with anything the team might throw his way against Jacksonville.

Barkley said that he’s “definitely ready” for a full workload this Sunday. That’s good news for the Giants, who drafted Barkley with the second overall pick because they envisioned a big role for him right from the start of his professional career.

Another injured Giants offensive starter was on the field Monday, but tight end Evan Engram was wearing a no-contact jersey after suffering a concussion in the third preseason outing.