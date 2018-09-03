Seahawks place J.D. McKissic on IR, claim Jermaine Grace off waivers

Getty Images

The Seahawks have placed running back J.D. McKissic on injured reserve with his foot injury, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

McKissic fractured a bone on the outside of his foot two weeks ago, and the timeline for his return from the Jones fracture was 4-6 weeks. He is eligible return from IR after missing a minimum of eight weeks.

Seattle has depth at the position to start the season with Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise all expected to play roles in the team’s running game.

McKissic, 25, became the team’s third-down back last season after Prosise got hurt. He finished with 453 combined yards, with his 30-yard touchdown run in Week Four the team’s only rushing touchdown by a running back.

The Seahawks claimed linebacker Jermaine Grace off waivers from the Browns to take McKissic’s spot on the roster. Seattle needed depth at weakside linebacker with K.J. Wright still rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Grace played in 11 games as a rookie for the Colts and Falcons, making three tackles.