Steelers bring back safety Nat Berhe, put Olasunkanmi Adeniyi on IR

The Steelers brought back one of the veterans they released Saturday.

The team announced the signing of safety Nate Berhe, who was among their cuts. He fills the roster space created when Olasunkanmi Adeniyi was placed on injured reserve.

Berhe was signed as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, brought in to help on special teams. He spent his first four years with the Giants.

Adeniyi was an undrafted rookie from Toledo, and putting him on IR today’s a sign the Steelers think he’s worth keeping around for later.