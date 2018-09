Getty Images

The Texans didn’t stick with two quarterbacks for long.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have brought back third quarterback Joe Webb, who was released in Saturday’s cuts to the 53-man limit.

Webb can also play special teams, and gives them some more experience on the bench along with Brandon Weeden behind starter Deshaun Watson.

The 31-year-old Webb has also spent time with the Vikings, Panthers, and Bills.