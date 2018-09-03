Three of Giants’ six captains are newcomers

Getty Images

It didn’t take Nate Solder, Alec Ogletree or Michael Thomas long to make their mark on the Giants. The team’s players and coaches voted on captains, and Solder, Ogletree and Thomas were three of the six.

Eli Manning, Landon Collins and Zak DeOssie were the others.

It marks Manning’s 12th consecutive season and DeOssie’s eighth as Giants captains.

Ogletree served as a captain with the Rams last season.

“We feel good about the leadership of our team,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “We feel like the players and coaches have chosen well, and we look forward to having these captains lead us through the 2018 season.”

The Giants have not had more than three captains since 2014 when they had five.