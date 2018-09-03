Todd Bowles: Sam Darnold “kept his head down and he earned it”

AP

Signs started pointing to Sam Darnold as the Jets starting quarterback a while ago, but head coach Todd Bowles did not go public with that choice until Monday.

Bowles said at a press conference that the team did not rush Darnold, their first-round pick in this year’s draft, but that he “kept his head down and he earned it” over the course of the summer. Bowles said he felt that the team could also win with Josh McCown in the lineup, but noted “it’s good to have a quarterback that can throw and move his feet” while discussing the things that pushed him in the rookie’s direction.

Darnold will be the youngest opening day starting quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger and Bowles was asked about the inevitable growing pains that the rookie will experience.

“I understand that, but we are going to play Detroit with 52 other guys, it’s not just him by himself,” Bowles said, via the team’s transcript. “The pains he gets that he needs to see, it will be an experience probably the first couple of years. I don’t think as a player you ever stop experiencing things, the way he handles it and comes back from it and handles it in stride. We are trying to help the team win and we feel like he gives us a good chance to win. We’re not starting him because he’s a rookie and he’s not ready, we’re starting him because he gives us a chance to win the game.”

Darnold will almost certainly take some lumps in the weeks and months to come. His ability to learn from them and improve as the year progresses will go a long way toward defining whether this is a successful Jets season.