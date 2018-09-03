Washington signs Caleb Brantley

AP

Washington made a change on their defensive line Monday.

The team announced the signing of former Brown Caleb Brantley. Anthony Lanier was waived/injured in a corresponding move.

Brantley was a sixth-round pick by Cleveland last year, but didn’t make the team when they cut down to 53 players over the weekend. He had 18 tackles and two sacks during his rookie season.

Lanier made the Washington roster as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He had five sacks in the final seven games of the 2017 season, but a hip injury led to Monday’s move. If unclaimed, Lanier reverts to injured reserve.

Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis, Ziggy Hood and Tim Settle join Brantley on the defensive line.