Antonio Gates to practice Wednesday, call on Sunday to follow

AP

The Chargers have tight end Antonio Gates back on the roster, but they won’t be sure about when he’ll be back in the lineup until Wednesday at the earliest.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said that Gates will practice with the team for the first time on Wednesday and it shouldn’t take him long to rekindle his long-running connection with Philip Rivers. Of greater concern is Gates’ conditioning and Lynn won’t rush to make a call about whether he’s going to be ready to play against the Chiefs this weekend.

“I don’t want to put him in a position where he goes out and hurts himself, and then it sets us back four or five weeks,” Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com.

If Gates doesn’t go, Virgil Green and Sean Culkin will be the tight ends for Week One.