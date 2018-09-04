Australian tennis player John Millman shows just how big fantasy football is

Getty Images

An Australian tennis player provided a glimpse on Monday night at just how big a deal fantasy football has become.

John Millman, an unseeded Aussie who upset Roger Federer in a late-night match at the U.S. Open on Monday, revealed afterward that the main thing on his mind was his fantasy draft on Tuesday morning.

“I’m probably in a little bit of disbelief,” Millman said after the match. “It’s 1 o’clock now. I probably should try to get a recovery. I’ve got a 7 o’clock in the morning fantasy draft. So, I’m going to get up for that, and hopefully I have a good draft. I’m second pick. I don’t know whether to go Gurley or Le’Veon Bell.”

Fantasy football is everywhere, even among Australian tennis players.