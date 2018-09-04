Big Cat touts the Bears’ big move for Khalil Mack

Getty Images

Dan Kata a/k/a Barstool Big Cat loves the Bears. And he seems to really love the team’s move to get Khalil Mack.

So he joined Tuesday’s PFT Live to chat about the situation, with an invitation inspired by his disdain for my Monday question as to why the Bears did the deal now.

He actually persuaded me to feel a little better about the deal from the Bears’ perspective. Which makes me feel worse about the deal from the Raiders’ perspective.

But this post is about the impact of Mack on the Bears. So check out the video below, featuring a photo of Big Cat in his brand new jacket.