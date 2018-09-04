Browns tackle Joel Bitonio: “We’ve got to win some f—ing games”

Getty Images

Joel Bitonio didn’t want to talk much about what position he’s playing this week, and he certainly didn’t want to dwell on the Browns’ past, or make predictions abut the future.

Like many players and people around that team, he’s ready for the long-promised new start, but doesn’t want to get ahead of himself with optimism.

“I’m ready for Week One against Pittsburgh,” Bitonio said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “That’s a long ways away. We’ve got to win some f—ing games before we talk about playoffs and things like that. I’m ready for Pittsburgh Week One, and we’ll go from there.”

Bitonio then apologized for letting the profanity slip, but you can understand the sentiment. Being 1-31 the last two years has to frustrate everyone, particularly the ones who are actually good at their jobs.

But Bitonio wasn’t going to shed light on which of those jobs he was going to hold down this week. Since early in camp, he was moved from left guard to left tackle, and it seems clear that’s their plan to replace Joe Thomas. But coach Hue Jackson said nothing was settled yet, though that might be more him talking than any real plan.

They considered rookie Austin Corbett at left tackle, but that never materialized, and he’s settled into Bitonio’s old job, where he will try to help them win some f—ing games.