The Buccaneers cut defensive end Will Clarke to make room for the arrival of Carl Nassib, whom they claimed off waivers from Cleveland.

Tampa Bay re-signed Clarke in the offseason as a rotational end.

Clarke, 27, led the the team’s defensive ends in sacks last season with 2.5 as Tampa Bay had a league-low 22. He played 313 defensive snaps in 15 games.

The Bengals made Clarke a third-round pick in 2014. He played 35 games in three seasons in Cincinnati and made 4.5 sacks.