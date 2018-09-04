Cardinals press conference not for David Johnson extension

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced on Monday that they will be holding a “major” press conference at 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday, but the topic remains unknown.

One potential major announcement in Arizona would be a new contract for running back David Johnson, who is in the final year of his rookie deal and has expressed interest in extending his working relationship with the team. Such an announcement will have to wait, however.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Tuesday’s press conference is not about a new deal for Johnson.

Longtime Cardinals reporter Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic made his own prediction Monday night that the press conference will concern naming rights for the Cardinals stadium. The University of Phoenix purchased naming rights in 2006, but terminated the deal last year.