Cardinals will now play in State Farm Stadium

Getty Images

The Cardinals have a new name for their home stadium.

The stadium in Glendale, Arizona, formerly known as University of Phoenix Stadium, will now be called State Farm Stadium after a new agreement with State Farm Insurance.

The stadium was referred to as Cardinals Stadium as it was being built, but University of Phoenix bought the naming rights in September of 2006. It is slated to be called State Farm Stadium for 18 years.

In additional to Cardinals home games, the stadium has hosted two Super Bowls and will host a third in 2023. It also hosted the 2015 Pro Bowl, three college football national championship games and an NCAA basketball Final Four