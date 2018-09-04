Chiefs extend Cameron Erving’s contract

Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t pick up their option on offensive lineman Cameron Erving‘s contract for the 2019 season, but that doesn’t mean they want him off the team come next year.

The team announced that they have signed Erving to a contract extension on Tuesday. Neither the length of the agreement nor the financial terms were announced.

Cleveland picked Erving in the first round of the 2015 draft and traded him to the Chiefs before the start of last season. Erving started four games for the Chiefs — three at right guard and one at left tackle — and worked at left guard during the preseason this year.

The depth chart released by the Chiefs has Andrew Wylie at left guard with the first team and lists Erving as a backup tackle. He’s played all five positions at one point or another and that versatility is likely a big part of the reason why the Chiefs would like to keep him around beyond this season.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Erving signed a two-year extension that can be worth up to $15.7M. He has $6.45 million in guarantees and his total payout will be tied to playing time.