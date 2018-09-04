Connor Cook visited Jets on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Jets signed Davis Webb to their practice squad, but he wasn’t the only free agent quarterback the team has shown interest in.

Connor Cook visited the Jets on Tuesday, a source told PFT.

The Raiders cut Cook over the weekend after trading for A.J. McCarron.

Cook, 25, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of Oakland in 2016. His only career start came in the postseason against the Texans as a rookie when he completed 18 of 45 passes for 161 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

He has one regular-season appearance.

The Jets have Sam Darnold as their starter, with veteran Josh McCown as the backup. They traded Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans.