Cowboys decide to keep Datone Jones on the 53-player roster

The Cowboys had planned to move defensive tackle Datone Jones to injured reserve, re-signing Brian Price to take his roster spot. But the Raiders claimed Price off waivers, and now the Cowboys have decided to keep Jones on the 53-player roster, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Jones, 28, has a left knee injury that kept him out the entire preseason.

Jones played in four games for the Cowboys last season after signing Nov. 27 and made nine tackles and a sack. He played three games with the 49ers.

A first-round pick of the Packers in 2013, Jones spent four seasons in Green Bay. He recorded 80 tackles and nine sacks.

The Cowboys announced they have cut defensive end Charles Tapper from the practice squad. A fourth-round pick of Dallas in 2016, Tapper played only two games last season after spending his rookie season on injured reserve.