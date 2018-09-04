Davis Webb: Giants made a decision; I didn’t agree with it

Getty Images

Davis Webb didn’t see his release coming from the Giants, but once it did and he cleared waivers, the quarterback began looking for the “best decision for me.”

Webb joined the Jets’ practice squad Tuesday.

“They showed a lot of interest and I felt wanted,” Webb said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’m excited to be here. There’s no doubt about that. I get to keep my house, too.”

Webb had expected to backup Eli Manning, but the Giants chose instead to keep rookie Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney. The team’s third-round pick in 2017 said the team gave him no reason for cutting him.

“I didn’t need a reason,” Webb said. “They made a decision. I didn’t agree with it. I don’t think many people did, especially my teammates. I’ve moved on and I wish them nothing but the best.”

The Jets have a rookie starter in Sam Darnold, but Webb has a chance to win the backup job in 2019 with veteran Josh McCown in that role on a one-year deal for this season.

The Jets also had quarterback Connor Cook in for a visit Tuesday.