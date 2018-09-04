Derek Carr: Off day made it harder to process Khalil Mack trade

AP

Even though they could have, and maybe should have, seen it coming, Raiders players seemed to be double-eyepatch blindsided by the trade that sent defensive end Khalil Mack to Chicago. But their quarterback says the players have processed the shock and awfulness, essentially because they have no other choice.

“I think, obviously, we had the day off that day and so that made it harder because I’m just sitting there thinking about it all day,” Carr told reporters on Monday, via ESPN.com. “Whereas now, I’ve got a job to do. Once we showed up and got to work, Coach [Gruden] addressed it with the team, said what he said, invited anyone who needed to talk to him, open door. He understood that a lot of us were close with [Mack].”

So what did Gruden tell Carr?

“It’s one of those situations that sucks — we lost our friend, we lost our brother, but we have games to win, we’ve got a job to do,” Carr said. “And I think that’s the mark of Mr. [Reggie] McKenzie and Coach Gruden bringing in the right kind of people . . . handle it like men. You don’t have to like it or agree with it, but we’re paid to win games.”

It’s one thing to bring in the right people. It’s another thing to keep the right people. Whatever Gruden’s cockeyed explanation and justification for not paying Mack, the market is what it is, the cap is what it is, and the Raiders are getting $750 million in free money to build a stadium in Las Vegas. If the Raiders wanted to keep Mack, the Raiders could have kept Mack.

Consider Chicago’s perspective. They paid Mack and gave up a pair of first-round picks (with shuffling of lower-round choices), for a guy who never played for them. So either the Bears are nuts for giving up the money and the picks, or the Raiders are nuts for not giving up the money.

Of course, given that they each have a single playoff appearance over the last decade, there’s a chance the right answer is both.