DeVante Parker remains iffy for Sunday

Getty Images

DeVante Parker‘s broken middle finer is “substantially better,” Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports, but the receiver’s availability for the beginning of the season remains in question.

Parker injured the finger on his right hand three weeks ago, keeping him out of practice since.

Per Beasley, there remains uncertainty about whether Parker will play in the season opener or even the second game.

Jakeem Grant is Parker’s backup on the depth chart, with Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola joining Parker as the team’s top three receivers. Albert Wilson, the backup to Stills, also is expected to be a key contributor.

Parker’s career has not gone to plan since the Dolphins made him a first-round pick in 2015. He had a career-best 57 catches last season, but in his three seasons, Parker has made 139 receptions for 1,908 yards and eight touchdowns.

He has never had more than 744 yards in a season or more than four touchdowns.