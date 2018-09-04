Dolphins signing Brandon Bolden

Getty Images

The Dolphins have played against running back Brandon Bolden for the last six years, but they’ll get him on their side this season.

According to multiple reports, Bolden is signing with the Dolphins on Tuesday. The move comes four days after he was released by the Patriots as part of their cut to 53 players.

Bolden got some run on offense over the first four years of his career, but he has had just 14 carries and three receptions over the last two seasons. The bulk of his work has come as a special teamer and that figures to be the case in Miami as well given the presence of Frank Gore, Kenyan Drake, Senorise Perry and Kalen Ballage on the roster.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports center Travis Swanson will be released to make rook for Bolden. Swanson signed with the team on Monday, so he probably didn’t make any down payments on a place to live yet.