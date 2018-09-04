Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz is close to returning

AP

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson officially named Nick Foles the team’s starting quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons and it really wasn’t much of a decision.

Pederson reiterated on Tuesday that Carson Wentz has yet to be cleared for contact by the Eagles medical team after tearing his ACL late last season and changing that status isn’t going to be up to the coach. Pederson did say he believes Wentz’s clearance is coming sooner rather than later, however.

“Close,” Pederson said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP. “I’m no doctor, no expert. Still leaving it up to the medical team. He’s had some great workouts here in the last few days. We’ll see.”

Pederson said Wentz wants to be on the field, “but he also knows that the longevity of his career, he and I, hopefully we’re in this thing for the long run.” In the short run, the offense still belongs to the guy who piloted it well enough to be named the Super Bowl MVP in February.