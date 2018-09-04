Eagles bring back Markus Wheaton, rule out Mack Hollins and Alshon Jeffery

Getty Images

The Eagles cut veteran wide receiver Markus Wheaton on their way to 53 players, but they reversed course on Tuesday.

Wheaton is back with the team after they placed tight end Richard Rodgers on injured reserve. Rodgers has a knee injury and could return after eight weeks on the list should the Eagles decide to use one of their two return slots.

Wheaton’s return comes on the same day that head coach Doug Pederson ruled two other wideouts out of Thursday’s game. Alshon Jeffery continues to make his way back from shoulder surgery and Mack Hollins has been sidelined by a groin injury after having hernia surgery this offseason. The Eagles kept four other receivers on the roster when they made their cuts on Saturday.

A hamstring injury helped hamstring Wheaton’s chances of making the Eagles this summer. He was limited by injury last season and only played 11 games for the Bears, who released him in March.