Ed Dickson not happy with Seahawks decision to place him on non-football injury list

Getty Images

New Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson missed all of training camp due to a quadriceps issue that landed him on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp.

Despite being absent for the entire preseason, Dickson declared himself ready for the season on Friday only to have the Seahawks place him on the reserve/non-football injury list for the start of the year on Saturday. The decision by the Seahawks will keep Dickson out for the first six weeks of the season.

Dickson apparently isn’t fond of the move, tweeting his disagreement with the move on Monday night.

Can't say that I'm happy with the decision but I'm trusting gods plan. I'll be ready when #84 is called 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ed Dickson (@EdDickson84) September 4, 2018

Dickson signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks in March as they attempted to find tight ends that could actually block someone. They added Will Dissly in the draft for the same reason. However, Dickson has been sidelined for much of his time in Seattle due to injuries dating back to OTAs this spring.

“He just hasn’t been able to get (back),” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “He’s had, really, three different things that bothered him in the process of trying to get back. All muscle related issues and just couldn’t get well. At this point, he’s not in shape enough so he’s going to have to get in shape in the next weeks and he’ll be healed soon, but he just hasn’t been able to catch up with us fast enough so we’ll wait a little bit longer for him and expect him to come back in six weeks or something like that.”

While Dickson may not be happy that he has to sit another six weeks, it should allow him to be fully healthy and ready to go when the time comes in October.