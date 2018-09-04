Eric Berry’s Week One status uncertain due to sore heel

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry has not played in a game since Week One of the 2017 season and it remains unclear if that will change this weekend.

Berry has been out of practice for three weeks because of a sore heel, which is the same injury that hindered him last summer before he tore his Achilles against the Patriots in the opener. Head coach Andy Reid sounded optimistic notes about Berry about a week into his absence, but gave a vaguer answer on Monday.

“We’ll see,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “It’s day-to-day. We’ll see how it goes.”

With Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve, the newly reacquired Ron Parker and newly acquired Jordan Lucas join Eric Murray and Armani Watts as the non-Berry options at safety.