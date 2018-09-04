Falcons bring Deante Burton back to roster

Getty Images

The Falcons cut their roster to 52 over the weekend, and waited a few days to fill the extra spot.

The team announced they signed cornerback Deante Burton, who was part of those cuts Saturday.

Burton, a converted wide receiver, spent last year on the practice squad and was added to the practice squad after cuts.

The fact they didn’t keep him on the roster initially suggests they were looking for upgrades elsewhere, but Burton will have a shot to hang around now, or at least until they have another need.