Falcons to make game-time decision on long snapper Josh Harris

The Falcons injury report on Tuesday featured only one change from their Monday report.

Long snapper Josh Harris went from a non-participant to limited participation. Harris is dealing with a hip injury and Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that the team’s plan is to “take it right up to the game” before making a call about whether Harris will be in the lineup.

Assuming that remains the plan, the Falcons will need to make a move that takes Jeff Overbaugh from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Guard Ben Garland was out due to a calf injury, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson was out with a shoulder injury and cornerback Isaiah Oliver was limited with an ankle injury. Linebacker Deion Jones and safety Ricardo Allen were both full participants and should be in the starting lineup against the Eagles on Thursday night.