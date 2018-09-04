Giants insist there’s a post-Eli Manning plan

Getty Images

The Giants made it clear when they didn’t use the second overall pick in the draft on a quarterback that they still considered Eli Manning their quarterback of the immediate future.

But any succession plan they might have had went away when they cut 2017 third-rounder Davis Webb, leaving an odd lot of backups and journeyman workouts on the way.

“At this point, we do [have one] right now,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said, via Howie Kussoy of the New York Post, when asked of the importance of a post-Manning plan. “It’s just not what everyone outside our building predicted what the plan was.”

It’s clear that Shurmur and new General Manager Dave Gettleman just didn’t think Webb was any good, as they booted him to leave them with rookie Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney, while they work out Matt McGloin. Nothing about that suggests that they’re thinking down the line.

Then again, the 37-year-old Manning has been durable, and by using the second pick on Saquon Barkley and paying Odell Beckham, it’s obvious they thought the best plan was to insulate him with parts to make him productive right now.

Even for the short term, Shurmur wasn’t very forthcoming about Manning’s backup, though from his comments it doesn’t seem like it would be Lauletta. That suggests either the 30-year-old Tanney (and his one game of NFL experience) or McGloin might be in that role.

“Here’s the thing with a veteran backup quarterback: They can go in and function with very few reps,” Shurmur said. “I think that’s an attribute that I look for in a guy that could potentially be a backup to a guy like Eli, because they don’t get that many reps during the training sessions.”

And considering Manning only needed time off when a since-fired coach made a bad decision, they’re hoping they don’t have to worry too much about that spot.