Giants sign John Jenkins, release Romeo Okwara

Getty Images

The Giants are adding some depth to the defensive line, specifically the middle of it.

According to Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, the Giants are signing defensive tackle John Jenkins, and creating the roster spot by waiving outside linebacker Romeo Okwara.

Jenkins was just released by the Bears in final cuts. The former third-round pick of the Saints played in eight games for the Bears last year, and has also spent time with the Seahawks.

Okwara spent most of last year on injured reserve with a knee injury, but was activated last December.