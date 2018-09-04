Harbaugh: Incident cost Kaare Vedvik a chance to kick in NFL this year

Getty Images

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasn’t getting into the legal or medical details of what happened to rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik Friday night/Saturday morning.

But he knows enough of the football details to know that Vedvik might have been kicking for some team in the NFL right now if not for the incident that left him hospitalized with head injuries.

“It was disappointing for him because I think it cost him a chance to kick in this league,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “He would’ve had a shot. There were plenty of trade talks.”

The Norwegian kicker was 8-of-9 on field goals, and hit a 56-yarder to show all the leg any team would need. It wasn’t going to be the Ravens since they have Justin Tucker, but others were interested. He’s now on the reserve/non-football injury list and can work out at Ravens facilities when he recovers.

But after police found Vedvik at 4 a.m. with “upper body injuries” (the cops have clearly been influenced by football coaches), he was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Harbaugh visited Vedvik in the hospital and said he’s grateful he’s OK, but the Ravens coach also took the opportunity to use it as a teaching moment.

“My dad said, ‘Nothing good ever happens after midnight.’ And it was well after midnight,” Harbaugh said. “So, we’ll be talking to the young guys next year. Be a little smarter. Be more aware of your surroundings. Don’t be by yourself. Understand that there are people out there that have maligned intentions, especially when you’re a young guy and maybe even if you’re a Raven football player.”

Shaming Vedvik while he’s still in the hospital might not make it the appropriate time to deliver that message, but since football people tend to live only inside their football context, that’s how it was delivered.