Jay Ajayi fully participates in practice Tuesday, but Michael Bennett sits out

Running back Jay Ajayi returned to practice as a full participant Tuesday. He always was expected to play in the season opener Thursday but was limited by his foot injury during Monday’s practice.

Defensive end Michael Bennett was a new addition to the Eagles’ injury report, missing practice Tuesday with a knee injury.

The Eagles removed tight end Richard Rodgers from their injury report. He did not participate Monday because of a knee issue.

Receiver Mack Hollins (groin) and receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) continue to rehab instead of practice. They are not expected to play Thursday.

Quarterback Carson Wentz again was limited, but he isn’t expected to play after Nick Foles was named this week’s starter.