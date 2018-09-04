Jerry Jones: I have tremendous respect for Nike

Posted by Josh Alper on September 4, 2018, 10:11 AM EDT
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been one of the most outspoken NFL figures in favor of having every player standing on the field during the playing of the national anthem and he’s also been one of the leading figures in growing the league’s revenues through deals with companies like Nike.

Given those roles, it was inevitable that Jones would be asked about Nike’s new ad featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Jones got the question during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and cited Kaepernick’s grievance as a reason for not doing more than expressing his respect for the company making the league’s uniforms.

“I have tremendous respect for Nike, and Phil Knight, and everything they’ve meant to sports … Because I’m in court and being sued, this is litigation and I’m not going to be able to comment on it,” Jones said.

The NFL and Nike extended their partnership through 2028 earlier this year.

  10. Just can’t get in front of that camera and mike fast enough , can you Jerry ?

    It should have been PAT TILLMAN , NOT COLIN KAEPERNICK !!!

  15. That’s where Jones and I differ. I have no respect for Nike. They made their choice. I’ll make mine.

    To DontTroplOnMe: that’s clearly a statement inferring white people are not important to Nike’s business. First off, expressing that whites should be dismissed because they’re not the right demographic sounds a little racist to me. Second off, I think you underestimate the demographic.

  17. I fail to see how Colin Kaepernick is a symbol of anything, let alone a hero. He was benched, his performance declined and then he began to kneel. He was on the path to irrelevancy and for us the fans to wonder “How did he get so bad so quickly” after Ron Jaworski and other analysts were hyping him up to be an all-timer. Chip Kelly’s scheme managed to make him and Gabbert look much better than they truly were with a simplistic offense that inflates stats for a QB. I am just puzzled at how we got to the point where Colin Kaepernick is so highly regarded as man where many of his statements and actions were hypocritical and rooted in falsehoods. He is not in the NFL out of choice, he could have agreed to a pay decrease with the Bronocs, just like many QB’s with declining skills have taken, his girlfriend could have showed respect to the Ravens when they were considering him, he could have taken his game to the CFL like many 2nd and 3rd stringers in the NFL have but he didn’t. His arrogance and entitlement are why he is where he is right now. But of course, the world seems to operate from a far left wing perspective that the media spews out. Let’s face it, America has its problems and there are things that need to be better but there is a fine line between looking for ways to improve the country and just blatant disrespect rooted in falsehoods and exaggerations.

  18. Nike played the NFL like a fiddle. Signed the new deal with the league while having Kap under contract the whole time…..then when the ink dried on the NFL deal. Drop this new campaign for Kap…whose has a lawsuit against the league! Chess not checkers! Nike has JJ looking silly.

  19. Doesn’t LeBron, Jordan, and Jeter make millions from Nike? Why aren’t they hated for supporting such a company that uses child labor, etc??

  20. All the right wing nuts claiming to boycott Nike are the same ones claiming to boycott NFL yet here they are. Do they even sell Nike’s in the southern swamps? I thought everyone was barefooted down there.

