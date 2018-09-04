Jets sign Davis Webb to their practice squad

Getty Images

Davis Webb lost his job with the Giants over the weekend, but he won’t have to pull up stakes and make a major move to get to his new gig.

The Jets announced on Tuesday that they have signed Webb to their practice squad. They released John Wolford, who signed with the team to handle quarterbacking duties in the final preseason game and then re-signed to the practice squad after being waived on Saturday.

Webb remained with the Giants through the cut to 53 players, but he was cut when they made six waiver claims on Sunday. Webb was a third-round pick in 2017, but the Giants have changed General Managers and head coaches since that pick was made and the new regime obviously didn’t think he has a future as a backup/possible successor to Eli Manning.

The Jets have installed Sam Darnold as their starter and they hope he proves to be the solution at the position for as long as Manning has been the solution for the Giants. Current backup Josh McCown is in the twilight of his career, however, and Webb could find his way into a backup role with the Jets if things go well on the practice squad.