Julio Jones ready to go after not playing a snap in the preseason

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said he feels healthier than he has in years. He also didn’t play a snap in the preseason. Those two facts may or may not be connected.

According to the Associated Press, Jones said he’s not worried that his August without game reps will have any impact on his season, which begins Thursday night against the Eagles.

Along with running back Devonta Freeman, Jones didn’t play a snap in the preseason, which had the blessing of coach Dan Quinn.

“Q has the utmost respect for us and confidence in us that we’ll be ready to go,” Jones said. “He put it in our corner to come out here at practice and just go full speed and make it like game-time. Once you go out here and practice like that, the game will be easy for you.”

Jones has battled perpetual foot problems, and dealt with hip, back, and ankle injuries last year, though he didn’t miss a game. Freeman was held out twice with concussions last year.

If they pick up where they left off, no one will question Quinn’s strategy, and Jones certainly won’t be signing up to play in August again.