Last chance (not really) to hear #PFTPM with Mark Leibovich

A new #PFTPM is coming later today, if/when maintenance can fix the seat on this plane I’m sitting in and cross the Keystone state from the city that has six Lombardi Trophies to the town that finally has gotten its first. Until then, you can — and should — listen to the latest edition of the podcast, from Friday afternoon.

It features a one-hour conversation with Mark Leibovich of the New York Times, who has written Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times. The book officially became available for purchase today.

Leibovich brings a compelling and entertaining style of writing to a topic that has many compelling and entertaining characters. And Leibovich somehow finagled the kind of access to key NFL figures that, given the finished product, he probably won’t finagle again, if he plans on writing a sequel.

Then again, if enough people buy this book about the NFL, he’ll find a way to write another. Here’s hoping he does.

Here’s hoping you listen to his visit to the #PFTPM podcast.