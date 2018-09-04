Leonard Floyd back at practice for Bears

Getty Images

Roquan Smith appears to be on track to play for the Bears on Sunday night and another linebacker the team picked in the first round looks like a good bet to join him.

Leonard Floyd fractured his right hand in a preseason game and had surgery to address the injury, but the team expressed optimism that he’d be able to play with a club on his hand to protect the fracture. Floyd was on the practice field with the club for the first time Monday and head coach Matt Nagy said it’s a matter of Floyd getting used to playing that way.

“Leonard did well today,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “He had the club on, so he was out there running around, just going through his assignments. Nothing is affected with his legs, so he was good there. He’s just got to get used to feeling how that is with your hand in a club.”

Assuming Khalil Mack gets time in his first week with the team, the Bears should have at least a glimpse of all their key defensive parts against Green Bay.