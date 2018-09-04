Lions sign Donnel Pumphrey to practice squad

Getty Images

The Lions have added another running back to their roster.

NFL Media reports that the team has reached an agreement with former Eagles running back Donnel Pumphrey to join their practice squad. Pumphrey worked out for the team after being released by the Eagles over the weekend.

Pumphrey got squeezed out of a crowded running back group in Philly and he’s entering a crowded one in Detroit as well. Former Eagles teammate LeGarrette Blount, rookie Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah all make it through cutdown day with the Lions.

Pumphrey was a fourth-round pick last season, but never played in the regular season or playoffs after tearing his hamstring in practice. Regular season time may be tough to come by again this year unless someone gets hurt, traded or cut from that quartet.