Man who robbed Derwin James arrested after trying to pawn his watch

Chargers rookie safety Derwin James was robbed at gunpoint last month, and his Rolex watch was one of the items stolen. Now a man has been arrested as a suspect in the robbery after trying to pawn that watch.

The watch was worth $60,000, and police were alerted when a man tried to pawn it. The pawn shop provided security footage to the police, and James confirmed that the man trying to pawn the watch was the man who robbed him.

TMZ reports that police have arrested 28-year-old Kevin Mitchell as one of the robbers. Two men were involved in the robbery, and James suspects two women he had talked to earlier in the evening as having alerted the men about his expensive jewelry, but no one else has been arrested.

Talking to reporters about the incident months later, James described it as a harrowing ordeal.

“I wouldn’t wish that upon anybody,” James said. “It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened, and I’m just happy to be out here playing football.”

James was not physically harmed in the robbery.