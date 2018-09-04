Myles Garrett can’t wait to finally meet Ben Roethlisberger on the field

Getty Images

Myles Garrett has taken aim — mostly playfully — at Ben Roethlisberger since the Browns made the defensive end the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. But Garrett has yet to play Roethlisberger.

Garrett missed the first four games last season with a high ankle sprain, which included the season opener against the Steelers, and Roethlisberger sat out the regular-season finale as a precaution for the playoffs.

On Sunday, Garrett finally gets a chance to do what he’s said for more than a year he wanted to do.

“[I want to] sack him. I want to win,” Garrett told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I want to take him down multiple times. But I also want to have some fun.”

Soon after he was drafted, Garrett said he wanted to “chop him down” in reference to Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger responded by saying he and his offensive linemen couldn’t wait to meet Garrett.

Garrett trolled Roethlisberger again this offseason in a video produced by the Browns. In a parody of The Office, Garrett dressed the part of Dwight Schrute from the hit comedy and put a photo of Roethlisberger through the paper shredder.

The video went viral.

“People loved it,” Garrett said. “That’s what it was all about. Some people say you’ve got to prove it. Well, that’s what the season’s for. You can’t shy away from the challenge and just a little bit of fun.”

The former Texas A&M star had seven sacks in 11 games last season despite the high-ankle sprain. He expects double-digit sacks this season.

“That high ankle came with me all season,” he said. “No matter how much treatment you do or how much time you give it, you just have to stay off of it until it just goes away. You have to combine treatment and time away from the game. So after the season, I was able to do that and was finally healed completely.”