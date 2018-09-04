NFL: Issues raised by Colin Kaepernick, others deserve our attention

Getty Images

The NFL has released a statement in the wake of their corporate sponsor Nike releasing an ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, who has a grievance in progress against the league alleging collusion between the league and its 32 teams designed to keep him out of the league.

The statement, which is credited to executive vice president of communications and public affairs Jocelyn Moore, does not make any direct mention the ad or the grievance.

“The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities. The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”

The NFL also released a fact sheet regarding their social justice initiative on Tuesday. It highlights work done by players to lobby for criminal justice reforms, which the league calls one of three pillars of the initiative. The others are education and economic advancement and police and community relations.