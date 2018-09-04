NFL: Issues raised by Colin Kaepernick, others deserve our attention

Posted by Josh Alper on September 4, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
The NFL has released a statement in the wake of their corporate sponsor Nike releasing an ad featuring Colin Kaepernick, who has a grievance in progress against the league alleging collusion between the league and its 32 teams designed to keep him out of the league.

The statement, which is credited to executive vice president of communications and public affairs Jocelyn Moore, does not make any direct mention the ad or the grievance.

“The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities. The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”

The NFL also released a fact sheet regarding their social justice initiative on Tuesday. It highlights work done by players to lobby for criminal justice reforms, which the league calls one of three pillars of the initiative. The others are education and economic advancement and police and community relations.

  4. They/You could have gotten a lot more people on board with trying to make changes if this had been gone about properly to begin with. Problem is, Kaep didn’t start kneeling until he was benched, which made it disingenuous. Then, it became more about disrespecting the Anthem and flag than about positive change in the communities that are affected everyday by racism or other cowardly/horrible acts committed by police and others inside our great country. Hopefully, sooner rather than later, this thing can get put on the right tracts and become less about who is right or wrong and more about how to proceed with changes that have a positive affect.

  5. “Then the NFL don’t deserve my attention!”

    – grown men who have watched every game and posted on every Kaepernick-related article written in the last two years

  6. “The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.”

    This means that when you are winning you are allowed to make fun of other players (Remember Kaepernicking and mocking Cam Newton?), but once you get benched you need to still drive the attention to yourself with a tantrum and sit the anthem? Got it NFL

  19. NFL has about had it, protests, arrests, cheaters, ped’s, too much replay, way too long games. I’ll take App st/ penn st all day

  21. No, they don’t need your attention. The issues that they are talking about have nothing to do with football. Let them take their rancid protest and do it on their own time without hijacking our National Anthem or the game of football (that we used to love).

  22. Why is the NFL responsible for “social justice?” They can do all they can think of to show that they care and are supportive, but at the end of the day, it will never be enough for the protesters.

  23. What just happened. The NFL sounded dignified and didnt make a fool of themselves?
    Did Goodell get fired or something?

  27. There are bad people of EVERY RACE …why can’t we all just accept that fact and understand that 99% of people are good.
    We spend WAY too much time focused on the the 1% doing bad that it makes people on edge about the way life really is outside their homes. For every person who got shot 10,000 people helped other people but it never gets shown or talked about. I personally don’t want to see social issues within the NFL games. I have season tickets TO GET AWAY from issues for 3 hours. If a player wants to post stuff online…go for it, but once on the field and suited up I’d prefer not to see ANY social issues other than TD’s, first downs and amazing plays.

  30. Remember that Trump is a draft dodger who is on the record about hating POWs. When he’s not saluting North Korean generals, he’s making concessions to NK in exchange for nothing.

    Time to remove the deplorable dotards from office and restore greatness to this country.

  31. I think Kaepernick and others have done a great job of raising awareness for their causes but they also caused division at a really bad time while the NFL was being compromised with unnecessary rule changes and suspensions. Instead of listening to the fans and focusing on the football issues, owners doubled down and refused to admit their mistakes. Now we have two problems. Luckily there is an easy solution that gives the players freedom and gives the fans our favorite game back. FIRE ROGER GOODELL!

  32. And I doubt few NFL players are willing to support conservative causes. We’re should start calling it “liberal justice” instead of social justice.

  37. Nike speaks. NFL takes action. As with all things in life, money is what matters.

    But it doesn’t matter how good things get done so long as they get done.

  38. The only issue raised by Kaepernick is why is a multimillionaire black protesting the flag of the only country in the world where he could be as successful as he is.

  40. Why don’t we combine the issues and have the players who make $814,000.00 a week take a knee in protest of the way NIKE pays their workers !

  41. a few years ago when Marc Cuban said the NFL was heading towards a serious downfall, i thought he was crazy and he was just trying to pump more life into the NBA at the time. Not sure if he saw any of this coming as the reasons why, but boy he nailed it… The NFL is in a real pickle with this, and their previous recent PR blusters make for an ominous sign the NFL is gonna take a serious nosedive. Without a doubt, Deflategate in retrospect was a clear and blatant indicator the NFL is a deeply flawed organization and shows it has no clue how to handle itself when things aren’t going 100% rosie…

  42. Since when is the NFL responsible for social injustice? Seventy four percent of the NFL players are black and are making more money than they ever thought possible. Should the NFL now be in charge of local police to make sure there is no social injustice? Should the NFL be in charge of political elections? What?????

  44. Why is it the “responsibility of everyone involved in this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities,” and not the responsibility of the shoe manufacturers nation wide, or all bars and restaurants nation wide, or all Planned Parenthood outlets. Why does it have to be during football, why?

  45. This list is for all the crazies in the world who continue to suggest that athletes aren’t doing anything but kneeling. To insinuate anything of that nature is insane, but here’s proof of NFL players’ efforts if you needed to be reminded.

  46. “Believe in something, even if it means
    sacrificing everything – colin kaepernick”
    colin kaepernick BELIEVES he is a wanted nfl quarterback.

    kaepernick has poor accuracy and a weak arm.

    Even with a loaded offense in S.F. (juiced up Pro Bowl vernon davis/All-Pro Mike Iupati/T Joe Staley/Pro Bowl Frank Gore/Pro Bowl Brian Jennings… and… a defense LITTERED with endless supply of All-Pros and Pro Bowlers (VERY EXTENSIVE and time consuming to type!)… he didn’t total much.

    Tim Couch CAREER Statistics with no receivers and no offensive line (62 games):
    59.8% completions
    11131 yards – 64 td

    colin kaepernick CAREER Statistics (69 games):
    59.8% completions
    12271 yards – 72 td

    So… who is a bigger bust?!?

  47. Saint Colin Kaep felt a might slap,
    Benching made him feel dismayed–turned it into a martyr’s crusade.
    He has more money than you and I, sorry man I just can’t identify.
    What “social justice issues” have made him reach for a box of tissues?
    The NFL’s collusion is simply just Kaep’s paranoid illusion.

  48. Maybe, just maybe.. you closet racists will finally read this and realize that the NFL, NIKE and DECENT HUMAN BEINGS EVERYWHERE do not want or need your support. Feel free to go away and spend all of your newfound free time knitting your klan robes out of flag fabric.

    Don’t even bother commenting. If you’re TRUELY done, stop talking and start walking.

    BUH, BYE

  52. The NFL pledged 100 million to left wing social justice issues last November. It’s like it didn’t even happen. It was a one day news story and the protesters ignored it.

  54. How about the hundreds of players let go Saturday, no outcry for any of them. Injustice ask what they think. Injustice is a word used by African Americans in this country to say I,I,I, deserve . Injustice is felt everyday by all. Injustice of not getting into a school, injustice of not hired as one looks on blank screen for employees, injustice of who gets a promotion, injustice of who get in the local night club. Injustice of waiting for a repairman for a four hour window, injustice of who gets a loan or not, The self entitlement by athletes is biggest injustice of all.

  55. El Guapo says:

    Remember that Trump is a draft dodger who is on the record about hating POWs.
    Democrats worshiped a draft dodger, Bill, and called a POW a racist in 2008 because he was running for president against a democrat.

  56. Hahahaha, ok, let’s see what gets fixed.

    First things first, you cry social injustice? The next woman beater had better be on the doorstep within minutes(Shady too, if he was involved.)

    Second, guys caught with drugs or guns, gone, see ya. Why? Gun control is a hot button topic for politic pushers, same with drugs(I’ll wait and see on the MJ) that weapon has better be licensed or your looking for work.

    This is why I hate this crap. Seriously. It’s so hypocritical to point to a group of people that needs to “change” when you really you just need to point the finger in the mirror.

    I may not watch a single game on TV this year, and if I can my season ticket money back, I just might do that too. You show me change, and I’ll show you my money.

  57. “The only issue raised by Kaepernick is why is a multimillionaire black protesting the flag of the only country in the world where he could be as successful as he is.”

    Guess you don’t realize there are Premier League and top soccer players all over the world who are black and make more money than most NFL players do.

    No, the US is not the only country in the world “where he could be as successful as he is”. If you’d said successful playing American football you would have been correct, but there are plenty of 1st world countries where people of all races are quite successful and wealthy

  58. tattooit says:
    September 4, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Maybe, just maybe.. you closet racists will finally read this and realize that the NFL, NIKE and DECENT HUMAN BEINGS EVERYWHERE do not want or need your support. Feel free to go away and spend all of your newfound free time knitting your klan robes out of flag fabric.
    Nike just might be the world’s largest slave owner. But people who don’t like Kaep/Nike are the Klan. That’s some logic right there!

