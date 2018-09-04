NFL preparing a statement on Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on September 4, 2018, 3:29 PM EDT
The NFL would prefer to say nothing at all about Colin Kaepernick. But with the NFL’s official and exclusive apparel provider embracing the quarterback the NFL has shunned, the NFL can’t keep silent.

NBC News senior editor Claire Atkinson tweeted earlier this afternoon that the NFL is preparing a statement regarding the man who has taken on the NFL in court, and who so far is winning. Or perhaps more accurately not yet losing. Which is still a win when it comes to any showdown with Big Shield.

With a commitment to Nike through 2028, it would be awkward and expensive for the NFL to attempt to disengage, from a financial and P.R. standpoint. So look for the NFL to come up with some sort of comment that expresses respect for the ability of Nike to do business with Kaepernick or anyone else it chooses while also reiterating the NFL’s belief that Kaepernick isn’t unemployed due to collusive action but due to the fact that he doesn’t merit jobs that a wide variety of inferior quarterbacks currently hold.

38 responses to “NFL preparing a statement on Colin Kaepernick

  7. How’s he shunned? He’s just not good enough to start and doesn’t want to be a back up. There were multiple offers to be a back up

  15. Just make the the Vice President of Social Injustice Awareness and put an end to this whole debacle. Make Eric Reid his Assistant to the Vice President of Social Injustice Awareness if that will help.

  16. The world is going crazy. I have seen multiple revisions of this Do It! ad with the faces of people like Pat Tillman and Michael Murphy in place of this knucklehead’s mug. This is going to go very bad for Nike. Michael Jordan said long ago that Republicans buy shoes too. Maybe the Nike execs were too busy trying to play grab-ass with their female subordinates to think this through.

  22. In other news, the American public is preparing a statement for the NFL and these whiny spoiled millionaires as well !!

  26. The NFL should make this statement about Kapernick:
    “Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL because he turned down a lot of money from the 49’ers and has chosen to make himself a martyr by disgracing our flag and our National Anthem on the football field. Further, he did not play well when he was on the field and his lack of effort was evident”…. “The NFL has gone out of its way to accommodate Kaepernick and others who joined him with this political protest by not forbidding him to do it while he was in uniform and on the field, in spite of the criticism we have heard from millions of Americans for not stopping them from doing this”….”Therefore we welcome this phony lawsuit Kaepernick has chosen to bring against us and we are convinced that we will be vindicated by the court of any wrongdoing against Colin Kaepernick”….. “It is abundantly clear that Colin Kaepernick has two motivations for doing this — money and infamy”.

    Everything I wrote above is the truth and I wish the NFL would have the stones to say it. But they don’t have them and that’s why this issue has gone on for as long as it has. Had they dealt with Kaepernick firmly and decisively from day one, this crap would be long forgotten.

  29. Everybody seems to forget that he was benched before all the protesting started, because he regressed, like a bunch of QB’s do. He wasn’t good enough to start. He opted out of his contract! Now the only reason he is relevant is; SJW’s want to keep him relevant!

  30. “NFL’s belief that Kaepernick isn’t unemployed due to collusive action but due to the fact that he doesn’t merit jobs that a wide variety of inferior quarterbacks currently hold.”
    —————————————————————————–
    You can’t have this discussion without including salary demands and the distraction factor involved.
    Mike, what are CK’s salary demands?
    Will he sign for backup money?
    Does his talent level today warrant dealing the media circus he brings?

    Please include those topics in your articles.

  33. If he was on a team, they’d say he should start. If he didn’t start, they’d call the owner a racist. If he did start and stunk, they’d say his receivers colluded to drop the ball. If he did start, they’d say he was underpaid because of his color. It never ends. They guy is a perpetual malcontent. Probably will sue his white parents next for not raising him a certain way.

  36. I hope its to apologize for taking taxpayer funds to put on displays of paid patriotism and exploiting the veteran community. Or how bout using those same funds to act as agent of the government (cause that’s what you are when you accept taxer funds) and violating the 1st amendment rights of every player that they made stand for the anthem that should not be played at a sporting event in the first place.

    I highly doubt it, but we’ll see.

  37. kcchefs58 says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    What a mess. I liked football when there was only football.
    ———————-

    It’s been one PR disaster after another ever since Goodell took over.

