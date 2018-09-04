Panthers getting some linemen back on the practice field

AP

The Panthers may not know at the moment what their offensive line is going to look like Sunday.

But they at least have more options than anticipated.

Via reporters at practice, right tackle Daryl Williams is practicing in full pads today, as is left guard Amini Silatolu.

Having either one back this week against Dallas would help, though there’s no guarantee either will be available. Williams suffered an MCL sprain and dislocated kneecap in the first padded practice of training camp, while Silatolu had a procedure for a torn meniscus.

It may be too optimistic to think they’d be ready this soon, but their participation is a good sign, as was not putting Williams on IR so he could return after eight weeks. That’s what they did with left tackle Matt Kalil.

The Panthers will likely use Taylor Moton at left tackle, and the right tackle start could go to trade acquisition Corey Robinson or right guard Trai Turner, who played some tackle two years ago. That would throw two guard jobs up in the air, which is less than ideal, but nothing about the Panthers’ line situation is.