Pat Shurmur leaves door open for Odell Beckham to return punts

Getty Images

Giants coach Pat Shurmur isn’t afraid to use Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley in the return game.

Shurmur said Tuesday on WFAN 660 that the team would use their offensive weapons strategically in the return game, leaving open the possibility that Beckham could return some punts this season and Barkley some kickoffs.

“There’s no reason we can’t,” Shurmur said on his radio show, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Beckham returned 21 punts as a rookie, averaging 8.1 yards per return with a long of 25. But after becoming such a valuable receiver, Beckham had only 12 returns over the past three seasons combined. He had none last season when he played only four games.

Shurmur said after the Giants made Barkley the No. 2 overall pick that they could use the former Penn State star as a kickoff returner in some situations. Barkley returned 15 kickoffs for 426 yards and two touchdowns last season.