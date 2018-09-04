Pat Shurmur leaves door open for Odell Beckham to return punts

Posted by Charean Williams on September 4, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

Giants coach Pat Shurmur isn’t afraid to use Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley in the return game.

Shurmur said Tuesday on WFAN 660 that the team would use their offensive weapons strategically in the return game, leaving open the possibility that Beckham could return some punts this season and Barkley some kickoffs.

“There’s no reason we can’t,” Shurmur said on his radio show, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Beckham returned 21 punts as a rookie, averaging 8.1 yards per return with a long of 25. But after becoming such a valuable receiver, Beckham had only 12 returns over the past three seasons combined. He had none last season when he played only four games.

Shurmur said after the Giants made Barkley the No. 2 overall pick that they could use the former Penn State star as a kickoff returner in some situations. Barkley returned 15 kickoffs for 426 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Pat Shurmur leaves door open for Odell Beckham to return punts

  5. After all the money they are now paying him they are considering letting him return punts? Sounds like a coach who really doesn’t want to keep his job!!

  6. toothfairyretributionmanifesto says:
    Smart move if used situationally. I remember Adrian Peterson’s first year and they would have him return kicks every so often if they really needed a big play

    ===
    According to NFL stats, Adrian Peterson returned a grand total of 14 kicks in his career. He averaged 14.5 yards per return (you get 20 by taking a knee in the end zone). His longest return was 25 yards. Needless to say, he never scored on one.
    That begs the question: Where was the “big play.” Or did you mean Vikings coaches put him back there HOPING for a “big play” that never came?
    As a smaller and more elusive athlete, I would expect Odell Beckham to be a more dangerous option than Peterson. Either way, there are certainly risks involved by exposing any premier player in the return game — especially one who makes as much money as Beckham.

  8. toothfairyretributionmanifesto says:
    September 4, 2018 at 5:39 pm
    Smart move if used situationally. I remember Adrian Peterson’s first year and they would have him return kicks every so often if they really needed a big play.

    ==========

    I also remember Jason Sehorn’s first return…….,

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!