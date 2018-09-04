Patriots bring back center Brian Schwenke

Getty Images

The Patriots addressed their lack of depth on the offensive line, but still aren’t as deep as they might need to be.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have brought back center Brian Schwenke, giving them eight linemen on the roster.

Schwenke was with the Patriots in training camp, but was cut Saturday. He was with the Colts and Titans last year, after spending his first four years in Tennessee.

Left tackle Trent Brown was absent from practice again Tuesday, but according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown’s absence is excused, and he will return to practice Wednesday and play Sunday.